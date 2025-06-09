Kevin Federline has held off writing about Britney Spears

source : Getty Images / BBC Website

The ex-husband of pop star Britney Spears gives new details on the pair’s tense relationship in his new memoir You Thought You Knew.

Kevin Federline, her one-time backing dancer, presents a picture of Spears’s allegedly erratic behaviour as a wife and mother, and says he continues to have concerns for her wellbeing.

Spears has spoken out against the book, which will be published on Tuesday, and accuses Federline of trying to profit from his association with her.

