Jonathan Bailey sends flowers to Robert Irwin for Wicked tribute

Jonathan Bailey is honoring a Dancing With the Stars contestant who’s dancing through life.

The Bridgerton star, who plays the dashing prince Fiyero in Wicked and Wicked: For Good, sent Robert Irwin a surprise to celebrate the competition series’ Wicked-themed episode this week.

Irwin, who is a wildlife conservationist and the son of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, posted a video on Instagram that captured his ecstatic surprise upon receiving a massive bouquet of flowers from Bailey.

“Oh my gosh, woah,” Irwin says as his professional dance partner, Witney Carson, hands him the arrangement in a video he posted. “Those are beautiful. Who are these from? Oh my goodness, that’s gorgeous. Wait, what?”

Irwin then staggered backward in amazement as he realized who sent the flowers. “It’s from Jonathan Bailey!” he exclaims as he realizes that the Jurassic World Rebirth star approved of his recent jazz performance set to Fiyero’s Wicked song “Dancing Through Life.”

“You are the Shiz, Robert,” Irwin reads from a note attached to the bouquet. “You’ve done all the Fiyeros proud. Cheering you on from afar. Big love, JB.”

Irwin remains amazed throughout the remainder of the video. “This has made my day,” he says. “Thank you so much, Jonathan.”

At the end of the video, Carson asks, “Do you wanna put those down so we can rehearse?”

Irwin runs away, still clutching the bouquet. “No!” he responds.

In the caption of the video, Irwin wrote, “Thank you so much @jbayleaf. What a cool surprise. It was an honour to play Fiyero for the night!”

Irwin expressed his dedication to conservation in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly — while decked out in Fiyero-inspired garb for Wicked Night.

“At the heart of everything I do is wildlife conservation,” he said. “It’s protecting the individual animal, but also trying to create a movement for everyone to realize our own power — particularly the power that young people have to make change for good in the future. We are enduring the most volatile and intense and scary time from an ecological perspective. And we really have the responsibility to tip it over the edge or to bring it back from the brink.”

He continued, “I never thought this, the ballroom, Dancing With the Stars, would be a way to spread that message, and to hopefully empower people. But I’m so grateful it’s been a way to do that.”

Dancing With the Stars airs new episodes on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.

