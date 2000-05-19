Jennifer Lopez sued in copyright case for posting photos of herself

[ Source: BBC ]

Jennifer Lopez is being sued for posting photos of herself at a Hollywood party, with the photographer and a paparazzi agency saying she failed to get permission to use them.

The singer and actress shared pictures on social media of herself arriving at the Amazon MGM Studios and Vanity Fair Party in Los Angeles the night before this year’s Golden Globes in January.

Photographer Edwin Blanco and Backgrid, the agency he was working for, have each filed lawsuits saying they own the copyright to two photos.

Article continues after advertisement

The pictures were used “to promote Ms Lopez’s public appearances, boost user engagement, increase shareability, and lend credibility to her branded content”, they argue.

Backgrid and Mr Blanco are seeking up to $150,000 (£112,000) damages each per photo.

The pictures showed the star in a white dress and a white faux fur coat outside the party at Chateau Marmont.

She posted them on Instagram and X with the caption “GG Weekend Glamour”, and they were then shared by numerous fan and fashion pages.

“Ms Lopez’s unauthorised use of the Images is commercial in nature, intended for the purpose of self-promotion,” the lawsuits said.

“For example, Ms Lopez used the Images to spotlight the designer of her clothing and jewellery, leveraging the publicity from the event to promote her fashion affiliations and brand partnerships.”

Any person who is in a photo doesn’t own the copyright to the picture – that usually belongs to the photographer or the company they work for, and they can decide who can use it and how much they must pay.

The legal documents say Backgrid and Mr Blanco contacted Lopez’s representatives after she posted them and agreed a deal and payment, but that she has not yet signed the agreement.

BBC News has asked Lopez’s representatives for a response.

The star has faced legal action before – in 2019 and again in 2020 – for sharing photos taken of her by others.

Celebrities including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid and Khloe Kardashian, have also been on the receiving end of similar legal complaints.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.