Jason and Kylie expect fourth

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s family roster may be nearing its limit.

Days after the budding podcaster announced that she and the NFL alum are expecting their fourth baby, another girl, Jason—now an ESPN analyst—shared their prospects at growing their squad even more.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end quipped, “I think four beautiful little girls is very magical number,” adding, “You can always go for the starting five.”

Jason then explained that he initially wanted three kids. “Kylie said five,” he noted. “But I don’t know if she’s feeling that anymore, I think she’s like, ‘I’m done.'”

The 37-year-old said he himself is “obviously super excited.”

And when it comes to preparing for a fourth baby, Jason and Kylie are covered.

Kylie is also preparing for an additional arrival on a different level: She announced Nov. 25 she is launching her own podcast, Not Gonna Lie.