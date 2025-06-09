Italian tenor Bocelli to return to White House in December

Source: Entertainment Weekly

In case you were wondering, Andrea Bocelli does sometimes miss a note.

The Italian tenor was singing along to a version of his song “Time to Say Goodbye,” which was originally the Italian song “Con Te Partirò,” in front of President Donald Trump — in the Oval Office of the White House no less — when his voice didn’t come out quite the way he’d hoped.

The Grammy-nominated singer, 67, heard it immediately and good-naturedly nudged the person by his side, who can’t be fully seen in video of the moment that was shared Friday by Margo Martin, a special assistant and communications advisor for the Trump administration, on X.

Article continues after advertisement

Following Bocelli’s visit, Trump told reporters that the Italian tenor would be back at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., on Dec. 5, for a performance. Bocelli had already been scheduled to give a concert at Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena on Dec. 14, where some version of the song is sure to be on the set list.

Bocelli was supposed to have performed for Trump much earlier. In December 2016, it was reported that, though the artist had been rumored to perform at the politician’s inauguration, he would not.

The reason, Page Six claimed at the time, was both because Bocelli wanted to avoid backlash and because Trump had suggested he stay away due to public reaction.

The head of Trump’s inaugural committee, Tom Barrack, said something else on CNBC’s Squawk Box: “Bocelli and his wife … have been friends of Trump since the very beginning.”

He argued that Bocelli had offered to perform if it would be helpful, but Trump had assured him that his appearance wasn’t needed.

“It never got to: Can you, will you, would you with either of them,” Barrack said. “They’re just great friends. And that was it.”

Notably, Bocelli’s upcoming appearance at the White House is scheduled for two days before Trump plans to host the annual Kennedy Center Honors, after taking over leadership there in February.

This year, George Strait, Kiss, Michael Crawford, Gloria Gaynor, and Sylvester Stallone will be recognized.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.