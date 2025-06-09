Grammy-winning R&B singer D'Angelo dies of cancer aged 51

source : ABC/ Website

Grammy-winning R&B singer D’Angelo, recognised for his raspy yet smooth voice and for attracting mainstream attention with the shirtless Untitled (How Does It Feel) music video, has died aged 51.

The singer, whose real name was Michael Eugene Archer, died on Tuesday, local time after a long struggle with cancer, his family said in a statement.

They called him “a shining star of our family,” adding they are “eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind”.

Article continues after advertisement

In his music, D’Angelo blended hip-hop grit, emphatic soul and gospel-rooted emotion into a sound that helped spearhead the neo-soul movement of the 1990s.

Earlier this year, the Virginia native celebrated the 30th anniversary of his debut studio album Brown Sugar, a platinum-selling offering that produced signature hits like “Lady” and the title track.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.