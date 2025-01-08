Entertainment

Golden Globes audience slips from last year, Nielsen data show

Reuters

January 8, 2025 4:14 pm

[Source: Reuters]

The audience for Sunday’s Golden Globes telecast declined by 2% from last year to an average of 9.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen data released on Tuesday.

A year ago, the Globes, an awards ceremony for film and TV productions, attracted roughly 9.4 million viewers, Nielsen data showed.

Globes producer Dick Clark Productions had said on Monday that viewership on CBS, Paramount+ and the CBS app averaged 10.1 million people. It used a different measurement firm, VideoAmp, which is a rival to Nielsen.

Article continues after advertisement

The Oscars, by comparison, pulled in 19.5 million people last year on Walt Disney’s (DIS.N), opens new tab ABC.

Globes voters honored “The Brutalist” and “Emilia Perez” with top film prizes on Sunday in the kickoff of Hollywood’s awards season, leading to the Oscars in March.

First-time host Nikki Glaser earned positive reviews for the show. The comedian took over from Jo Koy, who was panned for his performance last year.

“Her jokes were good, her delivery tight, she earned the good time she was clearly having,” TV critic Robert Lloyd wrote in the Los Angeles Times.

Globes honorees were chosen by 334 entertainment journalists from 85 countries.

The voting body was expanded in recent years and organizers instituted reforms after being criticized for ethical lapses and a lack of diversity.

The Globes had aired on Comcast’s (CMCSA.O), opens new tab NBC for years before switching to CBS in 2024.

 

Pryde welcomes tribunal’s decision to reinstate him

WAF working to resolve disruption

Minister responds to resignation demands

Turaga mum on FCS Chief’s leave

Vatuwaqa man further remanded

Nadi drug haul set for destruction

NDRMO monitors flood early warning systems

Bench warrant could be sought

Dialogue Fiji lauds Pryde's reinstatement

Bridge to bridge initiative to address infrastructure concerns

Ministry to strengthen mineral exploration capacity

Golden Globes audience slips from last year, Nielsen data show

Three miners feared dead in India's Assam state, six others trapped

Changes made for Mike Friday Select Sevens squad

Fiji Men’s 7s refocus on fundamentals

National darts side to be named

Trump will not rule out force to take Panama Canal, Greenland

Vasconcelos, Dunn in talks for New Zealand club move

Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of France's post-war far right, dies aged 96

Turaga to appear before COI

Cabinet endorses drug rehab center at FCS

Bogidrau's sudden passing saddens World Netball

Cabinet approves market charges

FCS to address challenges and enhance integrity

Several roads remain closed

Newcastle stun Arsenal to close in on League Cup final

Vinicius handed two-match suspension, cleared to play in Super Cup

Austrian far right demands conservatives be 'honest' in coalition talks

Ghana’s Mahama returns as president, vowing to boost economy

Kolinisau highlights new talent ahead of Coral Coast 7s

US, Taliban in talks to swap detainees

COI expected to sit beyond two weeks

Whyte anticipates thrilling atmosphere at Coral Coast

Pryde reinstated as DPP

Veronica joins Bakaniceva at Hekari

Acting COMPOL urges reform

LIV Golf features 6 U.S. stops over 14-tournament schedule

Heavy rain to persist, flooding reported

Malani pushes for swimming lessons to prevent drownings

Earthquake in Tibet kills more than 120

Ministry works to restore radiology and lab services

An upset in Adelaide, a day for the ages in Auckland

Mother turns to fishing to support family

Fiji's VAT on imports hits $737M

Inconsistent supply and lack of cold storage an issue

Innovation and teamwork to drive agriculture

Ditavutu eyes top 8 finish for Fijiana 7s

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seek judge’s approval of divorce settlement

FCS Chief’s leave clarified

Man charged with alleged murder to front court

Heavy rain and flash flooding affects Central division

Cabinet reshuffle on the cards says PM

Complaints filed over water splashing incidents

Fallen tree obstructs part of King’s Road

Men’s pools for Coral Coast confirmed

Quality of produce an issue for AMA

Izumi falls short in final

SPX to visit 100 villages this year

Dream come true for Rekha who signed with Western Springs

Golden Globes ratings hold steady with 10 million viewers

Second day of COI is going good: Lewis

Powerful earthquake hits holy city in China's Tibet

Sir Alex Ferguson and David Beckham pay respects to club icon Kath Phipps

Man charged in Tupac Shakur killing files motion to dismiss the case

'Shogun' and 'Hacks' win top TV honors at Golden Globes

Nakacia reflects on surreal Fijiana 7s debut

Kids safe after Suva carjacking

Corrections boss disputes leave order

Bridge collapse disrupts access for over 2,000 residents

14th Coral Coast 7s poised to be a blockbuster

Nakarawa sent on leave amid serious allegations

Indonesia eye Kluivert ahead of crunch Socceroos clash

Suspicious fire engulfs Caulfield Racecourse grandstand

Three men arrested for alleged drug possession

$20K spent on overseas trips for municipal leaders

Police officer among 17 charged

Council issues alert on flood-damaged products

Indonesia joins BRICS bloc as full member

'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Perez' triumph at Golden Globes

Seruiratu fronts COI

Bakaniceva inks deal with Hekari United Women

Blinken calls for push to get Gaza truce deal over 'finish line'

Forest beat Wolves for sixth straight Premier League win

Complete list of winners at 82nd Golden Globe awards

Last-gasp Abraham goal wins Super Cup for Milan in 3-2 victory over Inter

Three Israelis killed in northern West Bank shooting

Venezuela to free 146 more election protesters

Lavidi eager for experience at inaugural Coral Coast 7s

More witnesses to front COI hearing today

Fiji braces for heavy rain

Eight Tennis youngsters out for exposure

Plans for increased police visibility

OFC B-licence coaching course part two underway in Ba

Tamanivalu shines in milestone match

Government steps up against HMPV threat

IFRC strengthens community ties to improve disaster preparedness

South Africa's run of success is just the start

Justin Trudeau announces plan to step down

Woods and McIlroy's indoor league set for prime time close-up

Artisans thrive in graduation season

SCC clarifies stall demolition issue

FICAC appointment inquiry confidential

Eight Fiji 7s rep in Friday Select 7s team

Suva supermarket struck by robbery

Bail denied for alleged rapist

Golden Globes honor Demi Moore, Sebastian Stan in film awards

Fijian Drua home match tickets for 2025 season now on Sale

South Korea extends shutdown of Muan airport due to crash probe

Police ready to call on military in drug battle

Suva restaurant loses $15,000 in overnight robbery

Fiji FA pre-season transfer window for 2025 opens

Council and police intensify fight against drugs

Winter storm hits central US, barrels toward Washington

Injured Osaka 'very optimistic' about Australian Open

Rising sexual violence against minors

Heavy rain alert, possible flash-flooding

North Korea fires ballistic missile as Blinken visits Seoul

Chew announces plans

South Korea investigators seek to extend Yoon's arrest warrant

Strong roster of locals at Coral Coast 7s

COI Commissioner happy with first day proceedings

PM fronts COI hearing

Cokanasiga’s double not enough for Bath

$1.3b in loans stalled, government to fix delays

Acting COMPOL warns perpetrators

Taukei flick Bubu Belo launch this Thursday

Canada PM Trudeau is likely to announce resignation, source says

Men's team boosts Pearls training squad

New home brings life-changing relief to Taveuni mother

Concerns raised over market stalls in Labasa

Aussies ready to chase the mace after conquering India

Construction sector reaches $127m last September

Malimali arrives for the COI hearing

Inquiry to assess Malimali appointment

Force reflects on unity

Burst pipe on road turns into ‘fountain’

FCS foils contraband smuggling attempts

Austria heads towards coalition talks led by far right

Commission sits to hear Malimali’s case

Former Greek prime minister Simitis dies aged 88

Erdogan expects support from Syria in Turkey's battle with PKK

Rebels seize key town in eastern Congo

Oran Park rugby league continue support for Nabua

Tourist-linked drug cases under investigation

Nurses struggling with overload

Fiji Pearls focus on youth development for 2025

Diallo earns Man Utd deserved draw at Liverpool

MSUPPLY improves delivery of medical supplies

Labasa couple charged with fraud

Jimenez nets two penalties to rescue Fulham in 2-2 draw with Ipswich

Tauson wins Auckland title after injured Osaka retires

FNA focuses on nurses reforms

Fijian labor market eases as departures decline

Another 75 Guatemalan soldiers arrive in Haiti to battle gangs

Bruce Springsteen says Jeremy Allen White ‘sings very well’

Ministry responds to shocking video of child abuse

HRADC Chair denounces alleged child abuse

Juveniles among 18 arrested for possession of illicit drugs

School embraces rugby league at the primary level

Police warn against water-splashing on vehicles

Tuisue features in Gloucester win

Body of five-year-old recovered

Two injured in Sigatoka accident

Australia Reclaims Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Sabalenka returns to Brisbane final with win over Andreeva

Three fires reported in first days of New Year

Fiji strengthens Tabua export/import regulations

Neil Young back on at the Glastonbury music festival

Russia clears beaches after Black Sea oil spill

Moldova breakaway region faces extended blackouts after gas cutoff

Nikki Glaser promises light roasting and laughs

Bristol's Ravouvou tries in vain as Saracens dominate

Oran Park commits to rugby development

India all out for 157 in fifth test, Australia chase 162 for victory

Marital rape concerns grow

Labasa vendors call for review of operation day

Bulls to retire Derrick Rose's No. 1 jersey

Austrian chancellor quits as coalition talks collapse

The movies we can’t wait to see in 2025

Man questioned in relation to child abuse video

Three dead in attacks on both sides of Ukraine-Russia border

Golden Globes 2025: See the full list of nominees

CWM Hospital patient lift repairs underway

Police search for girl washed away by river currents

Koroibete joins Oceania Sports Management

Tuicuvu’s double help Toulon beat Racing

FNA highlights safety gaps

Vakamoce adapts winning program to boost Fiji Pearls

MoH on alert as HMPV infection rises in China

Arsenal frustrated in draw at brave Brighton

Bailey seals 2-1 win for Villa over Leicester

Flash flood alert cancelled

Guardiola plays down 4-1 win over West Ham

Brentford crush Southampton 5-0 with Mbeumo double for first away win

Palace hold Chelsea to 1-1 draw as Mateta strikes late

Minister ensures transparency amid tourism incidents

Blinken heads to South Korea, Japan and France

Michelle Buteau regrets losing weight for her wedding

Babitu: “Vakamoce brings huge boost to team”

Concerns grow over illicit drug transportation