Golden Globes audience slips from last year, Nielsen data show

[Source: Reuters]

The audience for Sunday’s Golden Globes telecast declined by 2% from last year to an average of 9.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen data released on Tuesday.

A year ago, the Globes, an awards ceremony for film and TV productions, attracted roughly 9.4 million viewers, Nielsen data showed.

Globes producer Dick Clark Productions had said on Monday that viewership on CBS, Paramount+ and the CBS app averaged 10.1 million people. It used a different measurement firm, VideoAmp, which is a rival to Nielsen.

The Oscars, by comparison, pulled in 19.5 million people last year on Walt Disney’s (DIS.N), opens new tab ABC.

Globes voters honored “The Brutalist” and “Emilia Perez” with top film prizes on Sunday in the kickoff of Hollywood’s awards season, leading to the Oscars in March.

First-time host Nikki Glaser earned positive reviews for the show. The comedian took over from Jo Koy, who was panned for his performance last year.

“Her jokes were good, her delivery tight, she earned the good time she was clearly having,” TV critic Robert Lloyd wrote in the Los Angeles Times.

Globes honorees were chosen by 334 entertainment journalists from 85 countries.

The voting body was expanded in recent years and organizers instituted reforms after being criticized for ethical lapses and a lack of diversity.

The Globes had aired on Comcast’s (CMCSA.O), opens new tab NBC for years before switching to CBS in 2024.