Global film industry shrugs off renewed Trump movie tariff threat

Source: Reuters

“Star Wars: Starfighter” is filming in Britain, soundstages in Hungary are packed and post-production houses in Australia are humming, as the global film industry keeps rolling despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed threats to impose tariffs on movies made outside of the United States.

Trump has proposed levying a 100% tariff on films produced overseas to stem the loss of film jobs to production hubs around the world, reviving an idea he first broached in May.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.