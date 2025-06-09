Gene Hackman's possessions set for auction in New York

[Source: The Canberra Times]

Some of Gene Hackman’s possessions are going under the hammer, including his Golden Globes.

Three of the late actor’s prestigious trophies, including for his performance as Little Bill Daggett in Unforgiven (1992) and as Royal Tenenbaum in The Royal Tenenbaums (2001), are up for grabs during an auction by Bonhams in November.

On November 19, 13 paintings by renowned artists, such as Milton Avery, Auguste Rodin, and Richard Diebenkorn, will be listed during a live auction in New York City.

Anna Hicks, Bonhams’ head of private and iconic collections, said: “Together, these sales offer an intimate portrait of Hackman’s private world and a rare opportunity for collectors to engage with his creative life.

“Whether through the art, scripts, or personal objects, what emerges is more than a collection – it is a life lived with purpose, curiosity, and uncompromising vision.”

Two online auctions – one running between November 8 until November 21, and the other being live from November 25 to December 4 – will also include Hackman’s own paintings, books, scrips, posters, as well as the three Golden Globes awards.

The French Connection star’s art collection includes his Milton Avery masterpiece, Figure on the Jetty (1957), which is estimated to fetch up to $US700,000 ($A1.1 million) during the live auction.

The online auction’s lots include Hackman’s Still Life with Japanese Vase, Rose and Fruit work is expected to go for $US1000 ($A1500) to $US1500 ($A2300).

The lowest listing is Hackman’s Everyman Winmau dart board, which is starting as low as $US100 ($A155).

His Seiko diver’s wristwatch will begin at $US600 ($A900).

Hackman retired from acting in 2004, later becoming a painter, novelist, and collector.

The Hollywood legend was found dead aged 95 in his Santa Fe, New Mexico, home alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 65, on February 26.

Hackman’s autopsy revealed the Oscar-winner died from “severe cardiovascular disease”, with “advanced stage Alzheimer’s disease” being another contributory factor in his passing.

It was previously concluded that Betsy had died some time before Hackman from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome – a rare illness spread through rodent droppings and urine.

It is thought that the condition of the pair’s New Mexico house could have caused Betsy’s death, as the New Mexico Department of Public Health found it in a shocking state, full of rodents and mess, when carrying out an inspection of the mansion.

