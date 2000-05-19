Exotic dancer 'The Punisher' tells court how he discovered Diddy's identity

[ Source: BBC ]

An exotic dancer called The Punisher discovered his client’s identity when he turned on a hotel television before an encounter and the screen said, “Welcome Sean Combs”.

Sharay Hayes testified at the hip-hop mogul’s sex-trafficking trial that he was hired to create “sexy, erotic scenes” with Combs’ then-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura while a naked man watched from the corner.

But he did not realise at first that the man was Mr Combs. That changed when Mr Hayes was waiting for his clients in a luxury hotel suite and saw his name on the television’s welcome screen.

Mr Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

