Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Bollywood’s beloved power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have become proud parents to a newborn child.

The couple have embarked on a new chapter in their lives, filled with love, joy, and the boundless excitement that comes with parenthood.

The news has been met with overwhelming joy and support from fans and colleagues alike.

Article continues after advertisement

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who have been married since 2018, have long expressed their desire to start a family. In an interview with Vogue Singapore earlier this year, Deepika spoke candidly about her anticipation for motherhood.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was most recently seen in Kalki 2898 AD. She will next star in Singham Again, Draupadi and The Intern remake. For Ranveer Singh, he has Singham Again, Don 3 and Dhurandhar.