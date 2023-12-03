Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro' a tale of music, marriage and multitasking

[Source: Reuters]

Co-writing, directing, producing and starring in his Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro” was a terrifying undertaking for Bradley Cooper that turned into a journey of joy and courage.

A passion project years in the making, “Maestro” is the follow up to Cooper’s directorial debut, “A Star Is Born”.

“In the beginning, realising how much work would be involved, I was terrified. But the more work I put in, and then each day, I became more and more at ease with the idea of being able to ask everybody to go on this journey,” Cooper told Reuters at the film’s premiere in London on Friday.

“By the end of it, it was just joy and fearlessness.”

Bernstein, who died in 1990, was a celebrated U.S. conductor and composer, who wrote classical music and iconic hit musicals like “West Side Story”.

“Maestro” focuses on his relationship with his wife, Felicia Montealegre, played by British actor Carey Mulligan, and on his bisexuality.

“Lenny and Felicia were filled with a lot of passion and we were so excited that we were able to put our energy into a story about people that really loved life and lived life in such a dynamic way,” said Cooper.