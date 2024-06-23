Ben Affleck breaks down his ‘resting hard face’

Ben Affleck [SourceL CNN Entertainment]

Ben Affleck is well aware of what people say about some of his expressions.

The Oscar-winner appears in a new episode of Peacock’s “Hart to Heart,” hosted by Kevin Hart, where he discussed why he’s been frequently photographed appearing in a sour mood.

Affleck said he’s even more bothered by paparazzo cameras when he is with his kids.

When Hart suggested he has a “resting b*tch face,” Affleck clarified that he likes to think of it as a “resting hard face.”

Hart and Affleck filmed their conversation in January. “Hart to Heart” is streaming now on Peacock.