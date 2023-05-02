Aryan Khan’s directorial debut titled Stardom; to be 6-episode series

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Ever since the audience got to hear about Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan stepping into writing and direction, everyone is eagerly looking forward to hearing more about the same.

Bringing you a fresh update, Aryan Khan’s directorial will be titled Stardom and will be a 6 episodic series.

To be made under the production of Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan Khan’s directorial project will be named Stardom which will be set against the backdrop of the film industry.

Article continues after advertisement

It will be a 6 episodic web series. The series is currently in production and expected to go on floors in 2023.

Apart from this, Aryan Khan has recently shot an ad film for his brand D’YAVOL where he got to direct his father Shah Rukh Khan.

Aryan Khan has studied Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production, School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California. In December 2022, Aryan Khan and co-founders Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva marked their foray into the luxury lifestyle business by unveiling D’YAVOL, their passion project. The three entrepreneurs aim to bring consumers the best global experiences and authentic products across fashion, beverages, and exclusive events.