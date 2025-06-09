AMC launches Anne Rice’s Talamasca spinoff series

Source: Entertainment Weekly

The next chapter in the Immortal Universe will push the boundaries of Anne Rice’s indelible works of horror.

Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order is the third series in AMC’s shared universe of Rice’s work, which began with its adaptation of Interview With the Vampire and grew with Mayfair Witches.

The six-episode spinoff follows Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton) as he “joins the clandestine world of the Talamasca, an international spy agency for immortals, and uncovers his family’s hidden ties to the supernatural world,” per a synopsis.

Rice fans will certainly recognize the Talamasca, as it appears in many of the author’s novels and on AMC’s adaptations. But the series is an original story centering on a character you won’t find in her oeuvre. But that doesn’t mean you won’t see some familiar faces.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, creator and showrunner John Lee Hancock even teased the arrival of “characters that haven’t been exposed yet that Anne Rice wrote about.”

Below, see which bloodsuckers (that we currently know about) will rear their fangs in the spinoff. Here’s EW’s Talamasca: The Secret Order cast and character guide.

Prior to joining the cast of Talamasca, Nicholas Denton appeared in several Australian films and series, as well as the Starz series adaptation of Dangerous Liaisons (2022).

His Guy Anatole, a new character in the Immortal Universe, is a law school student who discovers he’s been tracked his entire life by the titular agency. His ability to read minds is coveted by the organization.

From there, he “falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world,” per an AMC character description.

Speaking with EW, Denton described Guy as a “reluctant spy” with a healthy dose of skepticism. “Quite quickly, he’s adrift and he has to find something to latch onto, and unfortunately he has to latch onto the organization that ruined his life,” he told us.

