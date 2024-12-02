Tourism Fiji raises $20k for cancer

Tourism Fiji has raised $20,000 during its Pinktober and Movember fundraising initiatives.

Chief Executive Brent Hill says the funds will go directly to the Fiji Cancer Society to support vital programs focused on cancer prevention, screening, and raising awareness, as well as advocating for improved cancer services across the nation.

Hill says the fundraising initiative featured a friendly competition between departments across the organization.

Each department was tasked with selling raffle tickets, with proceeds going toward the Fiji Cancer Society’s Western Office.

Hill says in addition to raising funds, participants also had the chance to win prizes, through the support of Tourism Fiji’s industry partners.

Hill says at Tourism Fiji, they believe in the power of community, and this event has truly showcased how they can come together to raise awareness and support vital causes like cancer prevention.

He adds that awareness of health issues and access to treatment and care are important community issues and Tourism Fiji staff want to play their part where they can.

The final leg of the initiative took place on 29 November at the Sigatoka Sand Dunes, where Tourism Fiji staff took part in a reforestation program followed by the raffle draw.