Tourism earnings drop sharply in June quarter

Provisional figures from the Fiji Bureau of Statistics show that our tourism earnings for the June quarter stood at $304.9 million.

While this figure is higher than the amount recorded for the March quarter of this year, it is much lower when compared to the same quarter last year.

Earnings for the June quarter last year were $744.2 million.

Australia remained the highest contributor to tourism earnings, followed by New Zealand, the USA, and the Pacific Islands.

