RB Patel Group declares $3million interim dividend

RB Patel centre point [File Photo]

RB Patel Group Limited has declared an interim dividend of two percent per share, totalling $3 million to be paid next month.

The company also released its half-year financial reports until December 2023.

Outgoing Board Chair Yogesh Karan says, with an 11 percent improvement over last year’s results, the company’s performance is favorable.

He says the turnover for the current period is $90 million as compared to $84 million in the previous year.

Karan says the operating profit for the six months was $7.6 million, an increase of over 11 percent compared to the same period last year.

He adds that the cash generated from operations this year was just over $10 million compared to $8 million last year, an increase of 25 percent.