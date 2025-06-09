Investment Fiji eyes partnership with Samsung

[Photo Credit: Investment Fiji]

Samsung’s New Zealand headquarters has shared their global corporate responsibility programs, highlighting how similar initiatives could create meaningful social and economic impact in Fiji.

This was highlighted by government’s investment and trade arm Investment Fiji as part of Fiji’s business mission with the Ministry of Trade, in Auckland, New Zealand.

Investment Fiji shared that the meeting with Samsung New Zealand included discussions now how smart technologies and global expertise could support Fiji’s development goals.

The meeting also explored opportunities for collaboration between the Fijian Government, local businesses in the country and Samsung, particularly around innovative technologies and sustainable development.

Investment Fiji is now planning to advance these discussions and turn their discussion ideas into action for Fiji’s telecommunication and technology landscape.

