Investment Fiji determined to be leading IPA

Investment Fiji has committed itself to become one of the leading and effective economic development agencies, by ensuring increased sustainable levels of investment and exports.

As the organization settles into its new role as an Investment Promotion Agency, it is determined to deliver high-impact results.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says the aim is to provide a positive economic impact on the lives of Fijians through creating employability and providing premium investments and export markets.

“We’ve done a sector and market analysis of all the sectors that are in Fiji, basically in order to look at where we are competitive as a country and where we can get investment from, from which country and what are some of the techniques and value propositions that we have to attract investment into Fiji.”

Chetty says Investment Fiji seeks to diversify the economy to ensure that it is dynamic and less susceptible to global economic shocks.

Investment Fiji in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport organized an investment seminar for Government officials and representatives from the private sector to update stakeholders on new investment legislations.

