High compliance costs hinder MSME growth, council urges reforms

[File Photo]

Micro, small, and medium enterprises are facing challenges that limit their growth including high compliance costs, complex regulations, and unclear policies.

MSME Council Chair Watisoni Nata says these barriers discourage small businesses from formalizing, and slows down economic progress.

He says the council is proposing a tiered compliance model to ensure obligations match the size of the business while still protecting workers.

Article continues after advertisement

Nata says the MSME Policy Framework does not clearly define the number of employees for each category.

“Above that, then you’re deemed to be a large corporation. Now, this approach ensures obligations are proportionate to business size and capacity while maintaining core protections for employees.”

Nata says micro businesses should have minimal compliance, small enterprises gradual compliance, and medium and large businesses.

“So for micro enterprises, we encourage formalization and basic protection while minimizing compliance costs. Small enterprises will promote gradual compliance and decent work practices with simplified obligations and then medium and large then can have a much more fuller compliance.”

Committee member Semi Koroilavesau says authorities will be engaged to review the council’s recommendations.

The council and committee agree that simplifying regulations and adopting a tiered compliance model can support MSME growth, protect workers, and strengthen the economy.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.