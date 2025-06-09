Crowne Plaza and Motibhai bring LARK Whisky to Fiji market 

LARK Whisky has officially entered the Fiji market following an exclusive launch hosted by Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort & Spa in partnership with the Motibhai Group of Companies.

The invitation-only event was held on Friday, 30 January 2026, at the resort’s 17.78 Whisky Bar.

Stewart Graham of LARK says it was an honour to introduce the Tasmanian single malt brand to Fiji, noting that Tasmania’s cool climate and natural environment play a major role in shaping the character of every whisky produced.

Twenty-nine guests attended the tasting session, where they sampled four expressions making their debut in the country.

These included Lark Classic Cask Single Malt Whisky, Lark Tasmanian Peated Single Malt Whisky, Lark Chinotto Citrus Cask Single Malt Whisky, and a single cask release E-Comm exclusive Lark LD-2801 Bourbon Cask.

Guests were guided through the tasting notes and production process behind each whisky.

General Manager of Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort & Spa, Sudhir Yadav says the launch reflects the resort’s commitment to offering world-class beverage experiences.

He stated that 17.78 Whisky Bar continues to grow as a premier destination for whisky lovers in Fiji.

Executive Director of Motibhai Group of Companies, Nilesh V. Patel says the partnership with LARK supports Motibhai’s goal of bringing high-quality international brands to the local market.

The experience was complemented by a selection of light bites prepared by the resort’s culinary team, designed to cleanse the palate and enhance the whisky tasting.

