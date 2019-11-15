British American Tobacco assisting Fiji achieve its SDGs

The British American Tobacco has been assisting Fiji to achieve its Sustainable Development Goals of providing clean and adequate drinking water.

Minister for Industry and Trade Faiyaz Koya says BAT has drilled boreholes in Navua, Raiwaqa, and Muavesi providing access to safe drinking water to these communities.

“It was about $90, 000 involved in that particular project and it has provided villagers with a sense of relief and improved quality of life with the provision of clean and adequate safe water.

Koya says this has positively contributed towards Fiji’s commitment to the UN nations through the SDGs and facilitates the right of every Fijian as indicated in our constitution.

“Thus far BAT has commissioned eight boreholes in tobacco farming communities and a further two from what I understand are awaiting completion.”

This product is closely connected to our sustainable development goal and Fiji’s five year and 20-year development plan held and reserve for our country to achieve.