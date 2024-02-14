APTC’s micro credentials to boost skills for PALM workers

[File Photo]

The Australia Pacific Training Coalition is empowering Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme workers to upskill through fully subsidized micro-credential courses.

APTC Executive Director Nicki Baird says APTC’s micro-credential program is a significant step towards developing a skilled and adaptable workforce.

She says micro-credentials provide Pacific and Timor-Leste talent with more skills and knowledge relevant to their work.

Article continues after advertisement

Pacific Labour Facility Learning and Knowledge Manager Cara Philp has reiterated that access to additional training, including APTC’s micro-credential courses, is important for the successful reintegration of Pacific workers returning to their home countries.

She says by addressing skill gaps, providing recognition of prior learning, fostering entrepreneurship and supporting cultural and social integration, these courses contribute to building a workforce that will drive the sustainable economic development of Pacific island countries including Fiji.