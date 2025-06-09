World

Thousands rally in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu’s new Gaza plan

Reuters

August 10, 2025 12:05 pm

[Source: Reuters]

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday night to oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to escalate the nearly two-year Gaza war, demanding an immediate end to the campaign and for the release of the hostages.

A day earlier, the prime minister’s office said the security cabinet, a small group of senior ministers, had decided to seize Gaza City, expanding military operations in the devastated Palestinian territory despite widespread public opposition and warnings from the military the move could endanger the hostages.

“This isn’t just a military decision. It could be a death sentence for the people we love most,” Lishay Miran Lavi, the wife of hostage Omri Miran told the rally, pleading to U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene to immediately end the war.

Public opinion polls show an overwhelming majority of Israelis favour an immediate end to the war to secure the release of the remaining 50 hostages held by militants in Gaza.

Israeli officials believe about 20 hostages are still alive.

The Israeli government has faced sharp criticism at home and abroad, including from some of its closest European allies, over the announcement that the military would expand the war.

The full cabinet is expected to give its approval as soon as Sunday.

Most of the hostages who have been freed so far emerged as a result of diplomatic negotiations.

Talks toward a ceasefire that could have seen more hostages released collapsed in July.

“They (the government) are fanatic. They are doing things against the interests of the country,” said Rami Dar, 69-year-old retiree, who traveled from a nearby suburb outside of Tel Aviv, echoing calls for Trump to force a deal for the hostages.

Tel Aviv has seen frequent rallies urging the government to reach a ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas, who ignited the war with their October 2023 attack. Saturday’s demonstration attracted over 100,000 protesters, according to organisers.

“Frankly, I’m not an expert or anything, but I feel that after two years of fighting there has been no success,” said Yana, 45, who attended the rally with her husband and two children. “I wonder whether additional lives for both sides, not just the Israelis but also Gazans, will make any difference.”

Around 1,200, mostly Israelis, were killed and 251 were taken into Gaza during Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

More than 400 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since then.

Protesters waved Israeli flags and carried placards bearing the images of hostages.

Others held signs directing anger at the government or urging Trump to take action to stop Netanyahu from moving forward with plans to escalate the war.

A small number of protesters held images of Gazan children killed by the military.

Israel’s military has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians in the war, according to the Gazan health ministry, which said on Saturday that at least 39 had been killed in the past day.

Some of the prime minister’s far-right coalition allies have been pushing for a total takeover of Gaza.

The military has warned this could endanger the lives of the hostages in Gaza.

Far-right minister Bezalel Smotrich, a proponent of continuing the war, issued a statement on Saturday criticising Netanyahu and called for the annexation of large parts of Gaza.

Netanyahu told Fox News in an interview that aired on Thursday that the military intended to take control of all of Gaza but that Israel did not want to keep the territory.

The announcement from the prime minister’s office early on Friday said the military would take Gaza City, but did not explicitly say if Israeli forces would take all of the enclave.

Tal, a 55-year-old high school teacher, told Reuters at the rally in Tel Aviv that expanding the war was “terrible,” warning it would result in the deaths of both soldiers and hostages and insisting that the war should end with the military withdrawing.

“We don’t have anything to do there. It’s not ours.”

