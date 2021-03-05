Queen responds to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

Buckingham Palace has released a statement on behalf of the Queen in reaction to the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview.

It said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan”.

The royal family said it would be addressing in private Prince Harry and Meghan’s accusations that there were concerns around how dark their children’s skin would be.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

The Queen finished by saying she would always love her grandson, his wife and her great-grandson.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”

The interview, which aired on NZ screens last night, has rocked the royal family and divided people around the world.

Many say the allegations demonstrate the need for change inside a palace that hasn’t kept pace with the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements, but others have criticised Harry and Meghan for dropping their bombshell while Harry’s 99-year-old grandfather, Prince Philip, remains hospitalised in London after a heart procedure.

During the two-hour interview, Meghan described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts, yet when she asked for mental health help from the palace’s human resources staff she was told she was not a paid employee.

She also said a member of the royal family had expressed “concerns” to Harry about the colour of her unborn child’s skin.