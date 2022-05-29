Putin urged to hold 'direct, serious negotiations' with Zelensky

Russian President Vladimir Putin. [Source: BBC News]

The leaders of France and Germany have urged Russia’s Vladimir Putin to hold “direct and serious negotiations” with Ukraine’s president.

Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz spoke to Putin by phone for 80 minutes.

The pair “insisted on an immediate ceasefire and a withdrawal of Russian troops.

According to the Kremlin, Russia’s leader says Moscow is open to resuming dialogue with Kyiv.

The ambassador says Russia won’t use nuclear weapons.

It did not mention the possibility of direct talks between Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president earlier said he was not “eager” for talks, but added they would likely be necessary to end the conflict.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations have held multiple rounds of talks remotely and in person since Russia invaded on 24 February, but efforts have stalled of late.