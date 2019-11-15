COVID-19 lockdown sends solo sailor on Pacific odyssey

One man’s dream to spend three years sailing solo around the Pacific nearly turned to disaster after borders started closing around the region, leaving him stranded alone at sea for three months.

While people around the globe were panic buying and stocking up, he was running low on food and fuel as he sailed between islands trying to find somewhere to dock.

Wong – he only wanted to share his surname – set off from his home country Singapore on 2 February.

It was an adventure the 59-year-old experienced sailor had been meticulously planning for years – everything from the exact amount of fuel he would need to the weather conditions of the places he was intending to visit.

The plan was to sail from Singapore to Polynesia, a journey that would take about four months, in his luxury yacht. Once there, he would spend time exploring the region by land and sea.

But he would soon learn that even the best laid plans could go awry – especially in the face of a global pandemic.