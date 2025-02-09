Orban, Le Pen hail Trump at far-right 'Patriots' summit in Madrid

[ Source : Reuters ]

Leaders of far-right parties in the European Parliament’s third-largest voting bloc, Patriots for Europe, praised Donald Trump’s return to power at a gathering in Madrid on Saturday held under the slogan “Make Europe Great Again”.

The event featured Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Italian deputy premier Matteo Salvini, as well as the leaders of France’s National Rally (RN), Marine Le Pen, and the Netherlands’ PVV party, Geert Wilders.

“The Trump tornado has changed the world in just a few weeks … yesterday we were heretics, today we’re mainstream,” Orban told around 2,000 supporters, most of whom waved Spanish flags.

All the speakers railed against immigration and most called for a new “Reconquista”, a reference to the Medieval re-conquest of Muslim-controlled parts of the Iberian Peninsula by Christian kingdoms.

Earlier, former Estonian Finance Minister Martin Helme kicked off the rally following a video message by Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

His speech excoriating what he called “leftists” was interrupted by a topless activist from feminist group Femen chanting “Not one step back against fascism” in Spanish before she was ejected.