Tornado reported north of Wellington

[Source: RNZ]

People in Waikanae, north of Wellington, are reporting a tornado has ripped through the area.

One woman told RNZ it was extraordinary and like nothing she had ever experienced before.

She said it was very loud and lasted close to 30 seconds.

Article continues after advertisement

The tornado was reported to have left a trail of debris in its path, including ripping off roof insulation.

Police received a report of damage to a roof on Nicholas Place soon after 11am.

A tornado hit parts of Levin last month, causing a lot of damage and leaving 20 homes red-stickered.