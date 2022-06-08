Police release more information on fatal shooting

[Source: RNZ]

Police reveal that a man who was shot dead in Wellington yesterday had a knife to a woman’s throat.

Emergency services were called to a family harm incident at Kingsbridge Place in Newlands on Tuesday around 3pm, police said.

The man-made threats to police and tried to barricade himself inside a house with a woman, police said. They fired multiple shots at the man from outside the property, critically injuring him, and he died a short time later.

In a media stand-up this afternoon, Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Tracey Thompson said voice appeals were made to the man, without success.

“On arrival, police staff were confronted with a situation in which a man was threatening victims inside the house – this included a woman and young child. While the young child was able to leave the house, the man attempted to barricade himself inside the address with the woman.”

“Our staff outside the property were able to see the man had a knife to the woman’s throat.”

“Police fired multiple shots at the man from outside the property, critically wounding him. And despite our staff providing immediate first aid, he sadly died at the scene,” Thompson said.

“The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated by ambulance staff.”

In a video circulating on social media, taken from a neighbouring property, several shots can be heard and the filmer says “they’re chasing him with guns”.



Police said they would not release the name of the man until his whānau were advised first.

Thompson extended condolences to the man’s loved ones: “This is not an outcome anyone involved yesterday wanted.”

She assured residents of the Kingsbridge Place that this was an isolated incident and discharging a firearm was not a decision any officer would take lightly.

“In this case, officers were gravely concerned for the safety of another person in the house.”

The investigation is still in very early stages.

“We are aware the man involved has got gang connections.”

His associates attended the scene and were obviously grieving, Thompson said.

Separately, an investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in Odell Reserve, in the Wellington suburb of Khandallah, about 4pm on Tuesday.

Thompson said there was nothing to suggest the incident in Newlands was linked to a body being found in Khandallah earlier that day.

“We attended a family harm incident,” Thompson said.

She said based on information received by police, officers carried firearms along.

“We have reported multiple shots.”