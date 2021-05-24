Home

New Zealand

Five Eyes members accused of interference

RNZ
December 22, 2021 4:35 pm
[Source: RNZ]

The Chinese Embassy is accusing the Five Eyes members, including New Zealand, of interfering with Hong Kong and China’s affairs.

Yesterday, New Zealand joined four other countries in a joint declaration to express their grave concerns about the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong.

The election had a record-low voting turnout and almost all seats went to Pro-Beijing and pro-establishment candidates.

Article continues after advertisement

In a statement on Tuesday, New Zealand’s Chinese Embassy claimed the elections are “politically inclusive, and ensures balanced participation and fair competition”.

It also urged the Five Eyes alliance to “respect China’s sovereignty, abide by international law and basic norms for international relations, be discreet with their words and deeds”.

The embassy said it was “strongly concerned about and firmly opposed” to the statement, which it claims “smeared the Legislative Council election”.

The embassy said no country had the right to use the joint declaration as a cover to interfere in Hong Kong affairs.

