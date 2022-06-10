Covid-19 update: 6297 new community cases, no update on deaths

[Source: RNZ]

There have been 6297 new community cases reported in New Zealand today, but the Ministry of Health has been unable to provide updates on hospitalisations or deaths.

The Ministry said due to a “technical issue”, hospitalisation, death and testing numbers were currently unavailable.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 6075, down from 6850 last Friday.

Today’s new community cases were reported in the Northland (154), Auckland (1822), Waikato (468), Bay of Plenty (213), Lakes (98), Hawke’s Bay (168), MidCentral (273), Whanganui (82), Taranaki (178), Tairāwhiti (37), Wairarapa (53), Capital and Coast (623), Hutt Valley (298), Nelson Marlborough (252), Canterbury (935), South Canterbury (83), Southern (498) and West Coast (57) DHBs.

There were also 86 cases reported at the border.

Yesterday, there were 27 further deaths reported and 7927 community cases.

There have now been 1,222,199 cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the first pan-coronavirus vaccine could be on the market in a year’s time, says a New Zealand vaccinologist.