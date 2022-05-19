9091 new cases, 5 deaths reported in NZ today

[Source: 1 News]

9091 new COVID-19 cases in the community, the Ministry of Health announced today.

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

5 more deaths of people with COVID-19 have been reported, bringing New Zealand’s COVID death toll to 1022.

Of these latest deaths, 1 person was in their seventies, and 4 people were in their 80s. Four were women and 1 was a man.

Nationwide, there are 411 people in hospital with Covid-19 and, of those, 12 people are in ICU or in a high dependency unit.

That’s 14 fewer people in hospital with the virus than on Wednesday, when 425 hospitalisations were reported.

Thursday’s positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (260), Auckland (3,233), Waikato (696), Bay of Plenty (291), Lakes (175), Hawke’s Bay (303), MidCentral (281), Whanganui (124), Taranaki (265), Tairāwhiti (82), Wairarapa (83), Capital and Coast (595), Hutt Valley (250), Nelson Marlborough (265), Canterbury (1,317), South Canterbury (130), Southern (637), West Coast (103), Unknown (1).

There have also been 90 new cases detected in people who have recently been overseas.