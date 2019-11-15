Home

New Zealand

89 new cases of COVID-19 in NZ, 92 people now recovered

RNZ
April 2, 2020 7:30 am
Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said 92 people had now recovered from the coronavirus. [Source: RNZ]

There have been 89 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported in New Zealand, bringing the total number of cases to 797.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said 92 people had now recovered from the coronavirus.

Thirteen people are in hospital, two are in ICU. All patients are stable.

Dr Bloomfield said 51 percent of cases still have a strong link to travel and 31 percent are links to confirmed cases. Only 1 percent are being classed as community transmission, but 17 percent are still being contact traced.

He said 2563 tests were done yesterday. More than 26,000 tests now conducted.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush is also set to provide an update.

Yesterday it was confirmed that there are 708 cases of COVID-19 in the country of which 82 people have recovered, 14 are in hospital and two in intensive care. Only one person has died.

New Zealand is now in its eighth day of the level 4 alert status – a full lockdown for at least four weeks.

