4,400 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths recorded

There are 4,400 new community COVID-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Sunday.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 371 people in hospital with the virus, two more than on Saturday, 6 people are in ICU and 8 have died.

The number of new cases at the border is 50.

Sunday’s reported deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with COVID-19 to 1,229 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

Of the people whose deaths are reported; two were from the Auckland region; two from Hawke’s Bay; two from Canterbury; one from Taranaki; one from Nelson-Marlborough.

Three were aged over 90, three were in their 80s and two people were in their 70s.

Six were women and two were men.

The location of new community cases are: Northland (104), Auckland (1,325), Waikato (352), Bay of Plenty (131), Lakes (59), Hawke’s Bay (132), MidCentral (146), Whanganui (54), Taranaki (104), Tairāwhiti (19), Wairarapa (38), Capital and Coast (429), Hutt Valley (185), Nelson Marlborough (161), Canterbury (676), South Canterbury (73), Southern (367), West Coast (43), Unknown (2).

The number of people in hospital are located in: Northland (10), Waitemata (50), Counties Manukau (31), Auckland (71), Waikato (26), Bay of Plenty (5), Lakes (4), Tairāwhiti (2), Hawke’s Bay (10), Taranaki (5), Whanganui (1), MidCentral (13), Wairarapa (0), Hutt Valley (23), Capital and Coast (26), Nelson-Marlborough (13), Canterbury (49), South Canterbury (7), West Coast (3) and Southern (22).

The average age of current hospitalisations is 62.

The next COVID update will be on Tuesday, as Monday is a public holiday.