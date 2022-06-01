Three more deaths, 8182 more COVID-19 cases in NZ

[Source: RNZ]

There have been 13 more deaths of people with COVID-19, and 8182 more community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health says.

There are 373 people in hospital with the coronavirus, eight of whom are in ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 6893 – last Wednesday, it was 7308.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14, and there have now been 1185 deaths of people with COVID-19 reported.

Of the the 13 deaths reported today, four were from the Auckland region, two were from Canterbury, and one each from Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Hutt Valley, Capital and Coast, Nelson Marlborough, and Southern (DHBs), the Ministry of Health said.

“One person was in their 40s, two were in their 70s, five were in their 80s, and five were aged over 90. Of these people, six were female and seven were male.”

Yesterday there were 18 deaths reported of people with COVID-19 and 8436 new community cases.