14 more deaths in NZ, 10,191 new community cases

COVID Test. [Source: RNZ News]

There are 10,191 new community cases of COVID-19 recorded in the past two days and 14 further deaths of people with the illness, the New Zealand Ministry of Health has announced.

In a statement, the ministry said there were also 371 people in hospital with the virus, including nine in intensive care.

The ministry said today’s reported deaths included seven recorded yesterday and seven recorded today.

Of the deaths being reported; one was from Northland; two were from the Auckland region; one was from Waikato; one was from Taranaki; five were from Canterbury and four were from the Southern region.

Two people were in their 50s; one was in their 60s; four were in their 70s; five were in their 80s and two were aged over 90.

The total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 was now 1243 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths was 10, the ministry said.

The new community cases of COVID-19 were in Northland (248), Auckland (2,997), Waikato (747), Bay of Plenty (343), Lakes (152), Hawke’s Bay (266), MidCentral (367), Whanganui (147), Taranaki (257), Tairāwhiti (51), Wairarapa (80), Capital and Coast (990), Hutt Valley (399), Nelson Marlborough (401), Canterbury (1,704), South Canterbury (144), Southern (770), West Coast (126) and the location of two was unknown.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is now 6202 – last Monday, it was 6885.

There were also 111 new cases reported at the border in the past two days.

At the weekend New Zealand recorded 4400 new community cases, as well as eight deaths of people with COVID-19. There were 371 people in the hospital, including six in ICU.