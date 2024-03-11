Man bailed after Buckingham Palace gate crash

[Source: BBC]

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into the gates of Buckingham Palace in central London.

Armed officers from the Metropolitan Police arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage, and he was taken to hospital and sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

The force said there were no reported injuries and the man has been bailed.

It added it is not treating the matter as terror-related.

The incident happened at the royal residence at 02:33 GMT on Saturday morning.

In a statement, the Met said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

On Sunday morning scaffolding, wooden boards and bolts could be seen in front of the gate, with the gold detailing visible behind the boards.