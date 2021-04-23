Home

World

Man arrested after infecting 22 people in Majorca

| @BBCWorld
April 25, 2021 6:18 am

A man has been arrested in Spain on suspicion of assault after allegedly infecting 22 people with Covid.

The 40-year-old is alleged to have continued to go to work and the gym despite having a cough and a temperature of more than 40C (104F).

He is said to have walked around his place of work in Majorca, pulling his mask down, coughing and telling colleagues he was going to infect them.

Five colleagues and three fellow gym goers later tested positive.

Another 14 people – family members of the infected – also came down with COVID, including three one-year-olds.

