Europe and Ukraine press US ahead of Trump-Putin talks

Source: Reuters

European officials were reported to have presented their own Ukraine peace proposals to the United States on Saturday as President Donald Trump prepared for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on ending the war.

Trump announced on Friday that he would meet Putin in Alaska on August 15, saying the parties, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, were close to a deal that could resolve the three-and-a-half-year conflict.

Details of the potential deal have yet to be announced, but Trump said it would involve “some swapping of territories to the betterment of both”. It could require Ukraine to surrender significant parts of its territory – an outcome Kyiv and its European allies say would only encourage Russian aggression.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance met Ukrainian and European allies in Britain on Saturday to discuss Trump’s push for peace.

The Wall Street Journal said European officials had presented a counter-proposal, including demands that a cease-fire must take place before any other steps are taken and that any territory exchange must be reciprocal, with firm security guarantees.

“You can’t start a process by ceding territory in the middle of fighting,” it quoted one European negotiator as saying. European officials contacted by Reuters were unable to confirm the report.

Zelenskiy said the meeting was constructive. “All our arguments were heard,” he said in his evening address to Ukrainians.

“The path to peace for Ukraine should be determined together and only together with Ukraine, this is key principle,” he said.

He had earlier rejected any territorial concessions, saying “Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier”.

French President Emmanuel Macron also said Ukraine must play a role in any negotiations.

“Ukraine’s future cannot be decided without the Ukrainians, who have been fighting for their freedom and security for over three years now,” he wrote on X after what he said were calls with Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“Europeans will also necessarily be part of the solution, as their own security is at stake.”

‘CLEAR STEPS NEEDED’

Zelenskiy has made a flurry of calls with Ukraine’s allies since Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow on Wednesday which Trump described as having achieved “great progress”.

“Clear steps are needed, as well as maximum coordination between us and our partners,” Zelenskiy said in a post on X earlier on Saturday.

Ukraine and the European Union have pushed back on proposals that they view as ceding too much to Putin, whose troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022, citing what Moscow called threats to Russia’s security from a Ukrainian pivot towards the West.

Kyiv and its Western allies say the invasion is an imperial-style land grab.

After the talks in Britain, Axios reporter Barak Ravid cited a U.S. official as saying: “Today’s hours-long meetings produced significant progress toward President Trump’s goal of bringing an end to the war in Ukraine.”

