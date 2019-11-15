Confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world has passed 10 million: Johns Hopkins University

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has passed the milestone of 10 million, according to Johns Hopkins University in the US.

The virus emerged in China late last year and spread across the globe. It has led to almost 500,000 deaths.

Half the world’s cases have been in the US and Europe, but Covid-19 is now rapidly growing in the Americas.

Article continues after advertisement

The virus is also affecting South Asia and Africa, where it is not expected to peak until the end of July.

Outbreaks are still spreading in many parts of the world, with one million new cases recorded in the last six days.

The US has reported a total of 2.5 million cases and 125,000 deaths with Covid-19 so far – more than any other country.