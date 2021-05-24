Billionaire to blast into space aboard New Shepard rocket ship

Billionaire Jeff Bezos will blast into space tomorrow, in the first crewed flight of his rocket ship, New Shepard.

He will be accompanied by Mark Bezos, his brother, Wally Funk, an 82-year-old pioneer of the space race, and an 18-year-old student.

They will travel in a capsule with the biggest windows flown into space, offering stunning views of the Earth.

New Shepard, built by Bezos’ company Blue Origin, is designed to serve the burgeoning market for space tourism.

Bezos said in an interview with CBS News that he is excited and people keep asking him if he is nervous.

Bezos adds that he is more curious and wants to know what they’re going to learn.