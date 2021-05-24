Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Long lines for Nadi Airport vaccination drive-through|FTA members told to make informed choices|Massive surge in farmers population|Nukubalavu Village in Savusavu remains closed to all visitors|Nausori Residents praise vaccination drive-through|RFMF to receive sanitisers as COVID-19 fight continues|FNU Vaccination Drive-through deferred|113 deaths in total now as fatalities continue to rise|Seven-day average of new cases continues upward trend|13.4 % of the target population fully vaccinated|Remote monitoring of positive cases|Westpac and Rotary club assist needy families|Food distribution continues in lockdown areas|COVID positive mother shares her experience|Vaccination only way out of the current crisis: FHTA |Economic Recovery Grants to support economic resilience|46 health infringement notices issued|40 people screened in Pacific Harbour|Drive-through screening clinic for Pac Harbour residents|Validation stamp issue causes long haul|13 more confirmed dead from COVID-19|MoH continues testing and swabbing|More individuals get vaccinated|Northern repatriation resumes|Second dose interval period brought forward|
Full Coverage

World

Billionaire to blast into space aboard New Shepard rocket ship

| @BBCWorld
July 20, 2021 2:03 pm
[Source: BBC]

Billionaire Jeff Bezos will blast into space tomorrow, in the first crewed flight of his rocket ship, New Shepard.

He will be accompanied by Mark Bezos, his brother, Wally Funk, an 82-year-old pioneer of the space race, and an 18-year-old student.

They will travel in a capsule with the biggest windows flown into space, offering stunning views of the Earth.

Article continues after advertisement

New Shepard, built by Bezos’ company Blue Origin, is designed to serve the burgeoning market for space tourism.

Bezos said in an interview with CBS News that he is excited and people keep asking him if he is nervous.

Bezos adds that he is more curious and wants to know what they’re going to learn.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.