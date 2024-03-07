Bangladesh teacher suspended after allegedly shooting student in exam

[Source: BBC]

A lecturer in a medical school in Bangladesh has been suspended, two days after allegedly shooting and injuring a student in a classroom.

Raihan Sharif was arrested shortly afterwards but was only suspended on Wednesday following a protest by students from the medical college where the incident took place.

The injured student has undergone surgery and remains in hospital.

Dr Sharif has been taken into police custody.

The BBC is unable to reach him for comment until he is assigned a lawyer.

Local media report that Arafat Amin Tomal, a 23-year-old student at a medical college in Sirajganj, north-western Bangladesh, got into an argument with Dr Sharif while undertaking an oral exam on Monday.

During the exam, Dr Sharif allegedly brought out a gun and pointed it at the student, shooting him in the right knee, reports say.

The bullet reportedly hit Mr Amin’s mobile phone, in the pocket of his trousers, which spared him life-threatening injuries, according to Bangladeshi newspaper the Daily Star, quoting the police.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, there were 45 students in the class when the alleged incident happened. They rushed to help, locked the teacher in a room, and called the police.

Dr Sharif was then arrested and taken into custody. In a statement, police said Dr Sharif “shot the student with an illegal pistol”.

Police said they seized his gun as well as a second pistol, 81 rounds of bullets, four magazines, two knives, and 10 daggers which they reportedly found in his bag.

It added that Dr Sharif was allegedly known for carrying weapons to the school, which he would display during lectures.

The incident has shocked Bangladesh and sparked widespread condemnation that the teacher was only suspended from his position two days after the alleged incident happened, despite his arrest by police.

His suspension was prompted by a protest held by the students at the medical school, who demanded his immediate dismissal and severe punishment. The police said a special committee had been formed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Such incidents are rare in Bangladesh, where gun ownership and use are strictly regulated by the government.