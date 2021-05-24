Home

Australia

Seven Australian cities now in lockdown

| @BBCWorld
June 30, 2021 10:18 pm
[Source: BBC]

Seven Australian cities are now in lockdown as authorities scramble to prevent the spread of the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant.

Officials reported a slight case rise on Wednesday, to more than 200 cases.

Nearly half the population – more than 12 million people – are under stay-at-home orders in Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Darwin, Townsville and the Gold Coast.

Article continues after advertisement

On Wednesday, the outback town of Alice Springs also entered a snap lockdown after cases emerged in South Australia.

Authorities fear the virus could now spread to nearby Aboriginal communities which are already vulnerable.

Across the country on Wednesday, state leaders said they were facing a “pressure cooker situation” as new cases emerged.

Many leaders have urged faster vaccinations as just 5% of the population is fully vaccinated.

But messaging around the country’s main vaccine, the AstraZeneca jab, has been confused.

