Australia

Queensland records three new locally-acquired cases of COVID-19

ABC
June 30, 2021 1:41 pm
[Source: ABC]

Queensland has recorded three new community cases of COVID-19 as the state begins its first day of lockdown.

Today’s positive cases include the brother of a 19-year-old Brisbane woman who has the highly infectious Delta strain and had been out in the community for 10 days.

The other cases relate to the Portuguese Family Restaurant in Brisbane’s southwest and a Virgin crew member from Sydney.

The Premier says all of the people were close contacts of existing cases and they are considered low risk.

There was also one case detected in hotel quarantine.

There were more than 18,000 tests carried out yesterday.

