Qantas 'disturbed' by claims of gang infiltration

Qantas said it was “disturbed” by claims that some staff may have been involved in organized crime following an Australian media report that gangs had “infiltrated” the airline.

The Nine newspapers and 60 Minutes reported the allegations based on a classified intelligence operation.

It said agencies believe organized crime groups had infiltrated Qantas to facilitate illegal activities.

In a statement Qantas said authorities had not raised any concerns.

The BBC approached Australian authorities for comment on the report.

The Nine newspapers said the classified intelligence operation found up to 150 Qantas staff had been linked to criminality. It said agencies believe they included motorcycle gangs that were involved in drug importation and other activities.