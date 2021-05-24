Home

Australia

Outbreaks emerge across Australia in 'new phase' of pandemic

| @BBCWorld
June 28, 2021 2:00 pm
Testing rates were high across Sydney as the city battles a worsening outbreak. [Source: BBC]

A COVID outbreak in Sydney linked to the highly contagious Delta strain has grown to 110 cases, while infections emerged in other parts of the country.

Small outbreaks have been recorded in the Northern Territory, Queensland and Western Australia states.

This is the first time in months that cases have emerged in various parts of Australia.

Federal and state governments will hold emergency talks about the situation on Monday.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said it was “a critical time” for the nation, as various states shut borders and enacted new restrictions to prevent further spread.

The escalation in COVID infections has prompted lockdowns in the cities of Sydney and Darwin, as well as restrictions across four states.

The situation remains most concerning in Sydney, where some 5 million residents are subject to a stay-at-home order.

The New South Wales (NSW) state government on Sunday expanded a lockdown to cover all of Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, and Wollongong.

