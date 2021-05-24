NSW records 10 new cases, Queensland reports one

Seven of the infections were detected outside of the reporting period and will be included in tomorrow’s figures.

Three new cases were recorded before the 8pm reporting cut-off, in addition to two infections that were announced yesterday.

The latest surge in cases has led NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to extend the state’s mask mandate for all indoor public venues to midnight next Wednesday, 30 June.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will extend it to all of Greater Sydney… excluding the Central Coast and the Hunter,” she said.

The Premier said the local government areas of Wollongong and Shellharbour, which had compulsory masks for public transport, would be subjected to the same mask rules as Sydneysiders.

The three cases confirmed today included a woman in her 60s from Illawarra and a woman in her 40s from Sydney’s northern suburbs.

Both were close contacts of previously reported cases and have been in isolation.

The third is a woman in her 20s from Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

NSW Health said she was linked to the Bondi cluster but further investigations were under way.

Of the seven cases outside the reporting period, six were household contacts of previous cases who had been in isolation.

The seventh case was a student at St Charles Catholic Primary School in Waverley, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Berejiklian ruled out any further restrictions for the time being.

“At this stage, we feel the response we are having as proportionate,” Berejiklian said.

“We did predict and assume that all household contacts, in fact, one [entire] family – parents and four children – managed to contract the disease.

“We anticipate in coming days … those in isolation with a household contact are likely to develop the disease given how contagious it is.”

The Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre continues to be the main area of concern to health authorities.

Previously, anyone who was in the complex, including the car park, on 12 or 13 June was told to get tested, but now anyone who was there from 14 to 18 June must also be swabbed.

New Zealand health authorities have also urged travellers from the state who have been to a location of interest to isolate and get tested.

Some 16 contacts had been identified in New Zealand as being at locations of interest in Sydney.

Five would be required to isolate for 14 days and be tested twice in that time, and all had returned a negative first test. A further 11 would be required to self-isolate until they return a negative day-five test. Of those, eight had returned a negative test and three were outstanding.