Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More than 600 cases and one death|Special school to provide GOP services|More swabbing and testing as cases continue to surge|Vaccination for pregnant women from next week|61.9% of target population receives first dose|More leaders call for Fijians to get vaccinated|More assistance to be provided by Australia|NZ ready to assist Fiji|COVID-19 strategy changed to mitigation|Another AUSMAT team to arrive tomorrow|Narewa Village in lockdown for 14 days|Parents, teachers and guardians urged to get vaccinated|Agriculture Central offices closed temporarily|COVID cases spike and death toll increases|15-year-old is Fiji's youngest COVID death|Average daily newly cases continues to increase|Vaccination remains important part of response to COVID: Dr Morris|Make up your mind and be vaccinated says Tikoduadua|Chilly House restaurant opens in Brown Street|Vaccination incentives may be considered|Ba District aiming for 99% vaccination rate|Over 350,000 Fijians received first jab|BPO industry welcomes ‘No jab, No job’|Fiji records three more deaths and over 400 COVID cases|Average daily positivity stands at 17.4 percent|
Full Coverage

Australia

COVID-19 support payments increased amid likely protracted lockdown

ABC News
July 14, 2021 6:04 am
[Source: ABC News]

Australian Prime Minister has announced an increase to the emergency disaster payment for people who have lost up to 20 hours of work, due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney.

Scott Morrison also announced payment to businesses that could demonstrate a 30 per cent decline in turnover.

The new payment will cost half a billion dollars a week, which will be funded equally by the NSW government and the Commonwealth.

Article continues after advertisement

It is expected to apply to businesses employing a total of 3 million workers in NSW.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.