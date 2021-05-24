COVID-19 support payments increased amid likely protracted lockdown

Australian Prime Minister has announced an increase to the emergency disaster payment for people who have lost up to 20 hours of work, due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney.

Scott Morrison also announced payment to businesses that could demonstrate a 30 per cent decline in turnover.

The new payment will cost half a billion dollars a week, which will be funded equally by the NSW government and the Commonwealth.

Article continues after advertisement

It is expected to apply to businesses employing a total of 3 million workers in NSW.