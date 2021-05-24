Australia
COVID-19 support payments increased amid likely protracted lockdown
ABC News
July 14, 2021 6:04 am
Australian Prime Minister has announced an increase to the emergency disaster payment for people who have lost up to 20 hours of work, due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney.
Scott Morrison also announced payment to businesses that could demonstrate a 30 per cent decline in turnover.
The new payment will cost half a billion dollars a week, which will be funded equally by the NSW government and the Commonwealth.
It is expected to apply to businesses employing a total of 3 million workers in NSW.
